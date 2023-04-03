Karnataka police forms teams to probe stray dog carries newborn incident

Shivamogga: The Karnataka Police have formed three teams to investigate the case of a stray dog carrying an infant in its mouth in the premises of the McGann hospital in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, officials said on Monday.

The Doddapete police in Shivamogga, who have registered the case, are getting the details of deliveries of babies in the recent past in all government and private hospitals of the city.

According to police, the incident had come to light on Sunday. The dog was spotted carrying the baby in its mouth on March 31. A woman security guard had filed a police complaint in this regard and the incident had come to light lately.

The guard had told police that as she reported to duty at 6 a.m. at the hospital on March 31, people informed her about a dog carrying the baby. The dog was also spotted coming out from the maternity ward. The guard had searched the premises and found the dog holding the baby in its mouth.

The baby was recovered and found dead. The police are not sure whether the baby was killed by the stray dog. The post-mortem has shown that it was a premature delivery. The authorities have told police that the delivery of the baby did not happen at McGann hospital.

The district health authorities have asked the hospital to submit a report in three days. The police are sending the samples of the body parts to a DNA test.

Further investigation is on.