Karnataka Police to recruit 50 dogs at Rs 2.5 crore

Bengaluru: As many as 50 dogs will be inducted into the police dog squad in Karnataka at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore to strengthen the force, an official has said.

“Fifty dogs will be adopted and inducted into the dog squad at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore to strengthen the state police force,” Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the newly upgraded Dog Activity Park at the CAR (South) in Adugodi near Kormangala in the city, Rao said the dog squad plays an important role in the detection of explosives, drugs and crimes scenes.

He said that best possible training will be imparted to the police dogs to strengthen the existing canine team.

At the Dog Activity Park, the dogs will be trained under the leadership of CAR South and ACP, Ninga Reddy Patil.

According to the commissioner, the police department will hire the services of Amrut Hiranya, a renowned dog psychologist, popularly known as ï¿½dog guru’.

Rao said the police department is also planning to appoint female constables as dog handlers in the future.

At the inauguration of the Dog Activity Park, the trained canines showcased their skills such as tackling vehicle hijacking, explosives and drugs detection and anti-terrorist and anti-Maoist warfare tactics.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.