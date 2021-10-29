Karnataka politicians, officials involved in Bitcoin scam: Siddaramaiah

Hubli: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday alleged that politicians and officials were involved in a Bitcoin scam in the state and that the investigation agencies are trying to safeguard them.

“My point is.. As per my information, many powerful people are involved in it (bitcoin scam) and investigating agencies trying to close this, No one should be safeguarded no one should be saved culprits must be punished, whoever it may be,” Siddaramaiah told ANI.

“Now they’re saying they (CM) have referred it to Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). That means there must be something hidden. I don’t know more about it, I’m gathering information,” he added.

Taking to Twitter, Siddaramaiah had earlier said, “There is information about the involvement of influential politicians of Karnataka in Drugs & Bitcoin scam. It is concerning that the investigating officers are trying to close the case to help those politicians. BJP govt should not use its power to divert the investigation. They should ensure that the guilty are punished.”