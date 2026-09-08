Karnataka proposes 7.5 pc quota for rural govt school students

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has proposed a separate 7.5% reservation for students from government schools in rural areas for admission to government-quota seats in professional educational institutions, including engineering colleges.

The Department of Higher Education on Monday issued the draft notification for the Karnataka Professional Educational Institutions (Admission) (Amendment) Rules, 2026, proposing a restructuring of the existing 15% rural quota.

Under the proposed system, 7.5% of government-quota seats will be reserved for eligible rural candidates who studied in government schools, while another 7.5% will be retained for eligible rural candidates who studied in educational institutions, including private schools, located in rural areas.

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The government said the move is aimed at providing greater access to professional education for students from economically weaker and rural backgrounds.

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As per the draft rules, the 7.5% quota for government-school students will cover eligible rural candidates who have studied from Class 1 to Class 10 in government schools or government pre-university colleges functioning under the School Education Department in rural areas of Karnataka.

The proposal is part of amendments to the rules governing the selection of candidates for government seats in professional educational institutions in the state.

The government has invited suggestions and objections from members of the public and affected persons on the draft rules. Objections can be submitted in writing to the Secretary, Department of Higher Education, MS Building, Dr BR Ambedkar Veedhi, Bengaluru-560001, within 15 days from the date of publication of the notification.

The objections and suggestions received during the stipulated period will be examined before the rules are finalised and brought into force.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had earlier announced the proposal while launching the Praja Seva Abhiyan at Kudligi in Vijayanagara district. He had said the government would provide 7.5% reservation in education and employment for students from government schools, particularly to strengthen opportunities for poor and rural children.

The latest draft notification translates the education component of that announcement into a formal proposal for professional course admissions.

The government is expected to provide further details on eligibility and implementation once the draft process is completed. The move could benefit students from rural government schools who compete for seats in engineering and other professional courses through the government-quota admission process.