Karnataka records 5th COVID-19 death, tally reaches 181

Bengaluru: Karnataka recorded fifth COVID-19 death, even as its positive cases rose by six to 181, an official said on Wednesday.

“Till date, 181 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes five deaths and 28 discharges,” a health official told IANS.

Further details on the fifth death were awaited from the officials.

On Wednesday, two people with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) were among the six new Covid-19 positive cases.

Source: IANS

