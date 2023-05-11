Karnataka records 72.67 pc voter turnout in Assembly elections: EC

Bengaluru: A voter turnout of 72.67 percent was recorded in the Karnataka Assembly elections on Wednesday, where polling for the 224 Assembly seats ended at 6 p.m., the Election Commission (EC) has said.

Barring few incidents, the polling was overall peaceful, the EC Secretariat said in a statement.

The southern state had crossed 50 percent of voters turnout in the post-lunch period. By 5 p.m., 65.69 percent of voters turned out and excercised their voting rights.

The voter turnout in the high voltage Varuna seat was recorded at 84.39 percent. It is one among the keenly observed seats as Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Minister for Housing V. Somanna are contesting from this seat.

The trend of huge voter turnout in coastal and hilly regions in the state continued. The voter turnout touched 74.07 percent in Virajpet, while in Madikeri it was at 75.39 percent.

Dakshina Kannada district which witnessed revenge killings and communal incidents also saw a large number of voters turning out to booths. Sullia recorded 78.94 percent polling, Puttur (80.02), Bantwal (80.17), and Mangalore (77.6).

Mangalore City South recorded 65.1 percent voter turnout, Mangalore City North 72.32 percent, Moodabidri (76.11), and Belthangady (80.8).

The Udupi districts assembly segments Karkal saw 81.3 percent polling, Kapu (78.79), Udupi (75.87), Kundapura (78.94) and Byndoor recorded 77.84 percent voting.

Channapatna seat, from where former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and BJP former minister C.P. Yogeshwar have locked horns had recorded 85.23 percent voting. Kanakapura from where Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar is contesting registered 84.52 percent.

Shikaripura seat, from where former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra is contesting, had seen 82.57 percent turnout.

Hubli-Dharwad Central, from where former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar is contesting on Congress ticket, has seen 64.18 percent voter turnout. Athani seat, being contested by former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, recorded 80.23 percent polling.