Karnataka: Recoveries continue to outnumber new COVID cases

Bengaluru: With 6,524 patients discharged in a day, recoveries continued to outnumber 3,310 new COVID cases across Karnataka, while 114 succumbed to the infection, said the state health bulletin on Friday.

“Recoveries shot up to 26,84,997 so far, with 6,524 patients discharged during the day, while 3,310 had tested positive on Thursday, taking the state’s COVID tally to 28,26,754 including 1,07,195 active cases,” said the bulletin.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru, however, reported only 614 fresh cases on Thursday, taking its COVID tally to 12,09,687 including 66,232 active cases, while recoveries rose to 11,27,900 with 1,401 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

The virus claimed 114 lives, including 17 in Bengaluru, 22 in Mysuru, 14 in Dakshina Kannada and Nine in Ballari, with the rest in the remaining 25 districts across the state during the day.

Out of 1,58,072 tests conducted across the state during the day, 40,140 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,17,932 through RT-PCR method. Positivity rate stood at 2.09 per cent and case fatality rate rose to 3.94 per cent across the state on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 3,10,316 people, including 87,775 above 45 years and 2,13,911 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 2,12,39,768 beneficiaries, including senior citizens, healthcare workers and frontline warriors have received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16,” added the bulletin.