Karnataka registers 10,070 new Covid cases on single day

Bengaluru, Oct 2 : Karnataka again registered above 10,000 new cases on a single day, taking its Covid tally to 6,11,837, including 1,10,412 active cases till date.

“The southern state has registered 10,070 new cases on Wednesday after reporting 10,453 fresh cases on Monday, with no signs of let-up even as testing has been ramped up to 96,588 samples,” said the state health bulletin here on Thursday.

With 7,144 discharged during the last 24 hours, 4,94,412 patients have recovered across the state from the virus so far.

However, 130 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the state’s death toll to 8,994 since March 8 when the pandemic broke in the state.

In Bengaluru, 4,853 fresh cases were registered on Wednesday, taking its tally to 2,37,516, including 49,475 active cases, while 1,85,063 recovered, with 2,482 discharged in the last 24 hours.

With 41 succumbing in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the city rose to 2,977 till date.

Of the 811 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 268 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 93 in Dharwad, 75 in Ballari, 62 in Hassan and 36 in Kalaburagi.

Among the districts, where fresh cases were reported are Dakshina Kannada 493, Ballari 486, Hassan 383, Bagalkote 336, Udupi 275, Tumakuru 274 and Mandya 266.

Of the districts where discharges were reported are Mysuru 722, Davangere 605, Mandya 376, Koppala 333 and Hassan 315.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.