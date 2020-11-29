Karnataka registers 1,522 new Covid cases

Bengaluru, Nov 29 : As many as 1,522 new cases of Covid-19 were detected while 12 succumbed to the dreaded virus in Karnataka on Friday, taking the state’s tally of infections to 8,82,608 and the death toll to 11,750, the health department said in its bulletin on Saturday.

On a positive side, the day also saw 2,133 patients getting discharged after recovery and with this the total number of discharge stands at 8,46,082.

According to the bulletin, the positivity rate on Friday stood at 1.37 per cent while the case fatality rate was estimated to be 0.78 per cent.

“Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,68,604 infections, the bulletin explained and added that among discharges too Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 3,46,116 discharges,” the bulletin said.

It further added, out of 24,757 active cases, 24,373 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 384 are in ICU.

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

A total of over 1,09,14,872 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,10,724 were tested on Saturday alone, and 18,000 among them were rapid antigen tests.

Source: IANS

