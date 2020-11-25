Karnataka registers 1,630 Covid positive cases

Bengaluru, Nov 25 : With 1,630 Covid positive cases and 19 deaths Karnataka’s total infections rose to 8,78,055 and the toll to 11,714 on Tuesday, the health department bulletin said on Wednesday.

The day also saw 1,333 patients getting discharged after recovery, leaving 24,890 active cases.

Bengaluru Urban district continued to top the list of contributing positive cases as it reported 916 infections on Tuesday to the total number of positive cases. Cumulative list of positive cases in Bengaluru Urban reached to 3,66,233, followed by Mysuru 50,347 and Ballari 38,156.

Among discharges also, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with total 3,43,771 discharges, followed by Mysuru 48,708 and Ballari 37,318.

As many as 11 of the 19 succumbed to the virus are from Bengaluru Urban.

Cumulatively 8,78,055 Covid positive cases have been confirmed and these included 11,714 deaths and 8,41,432 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

Of the active cases, 24,485 patients are stable in isolation at designated hospitals while 405 in intensive care units, it said.

A total of 1,05,70,159 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,22,454 on Tuesday alone.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.