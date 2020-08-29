Karnataka registers 8k more Covid cases, tally 3.27 lakh

Bengaluru, Aug 30 : Karnataka has registered 8,324 new Covid cases, raising the state’s tally to 3.27 lakh, said a health official on Saturday.

“Today, 8,324 new positive cases are reported and 8,110 people have been discharged,” said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

Bengaluru continued to record the highest number of cases. On Saturday, the city registered 2,993 more infections, increasing the city tally to 1.24 lakh, out of which 37,315 are active.

Among other places, Ballari accounted for 468 infections, followed by Shivamogga (333), Hassan (325), Davangere (319), Mysuru (309), Dharwad (290), Belagavi (276) and Dakshina Kannada (272).

Meanwhile, 115 more fatalities were reported in the state, taking the toll to 5,483.

However, on a positive note, Karnataka continued to log recoveries consistently. In the past 24 hours, 8,110 more patients recovered from the virus, increasing the total number of recoveries to 2.35 lakh.

Of the 3.27 lakh cases, 86,446 are active while 721 are in the ICU.

Source: IANS

