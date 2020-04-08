Karnataka registers fifth Coronavirus death

Bengaluru: A 65-year-old man from Karnataka’s Kalaburagi with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) is the fifth COVID-19 fatality in the state, an official said on Wednesday.

“A 65-year-old man from Kalaburagi with SARI died in the hospital,” a health official told IANS.

The old man’s discovery and death happened quickly as he was found to be COVID-19 positive only in the past 19 hours.

Meanwhile, cases rose by six to 181 in the state.

“Till date, 181 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 28 discharges and five deaths,a a health official said.

In the last 19 hours, three COVID-19 patients were discharged in Karnataka.

On Wednesday, two people with SARI condition were among the six new COVID-19 positive cases.

A 26-year-old woman from Uttara Kannada with SARI and Dubai travel history is Karnataka’s 176th positive case.

The fifth fatality was the 177th case from Kalaburagi, he also suffered from SARI.

A 72-year-old woman from the same place, mother of the 175th case is the 178th case.

Next, a 35-year-old man from Mandya, a contact of earlier Tablighi returnees is the 179th case.

A 23-year-old man from Chikkaballapura with travel history to Delhi is the 180th case.

The last case for Wednesday morning and the state’s 181st case is a 27-year-old woman with travel history to Delhi.

Source: IANS

