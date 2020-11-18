Karnataka registers more recoveries than new Covid cases

Bengaluru, Nov 19 : Karnataka has registered 1,947 more recoveries than 1,791 new Covid cases in a day across the southern state.

“With 1,947 discharged on Tuesday, recoveries rose to 8,29,188, while 1,791 fresh cases increased the state’s Covid tally to 8,65,931, including 25,146 active cases,” said the state’s health bulletin on Wednesday.

The virus claimed 21 lives, increasing the state’s death toll to 11,578.

As the epicentre of the pandemic, Bengaluru recorded 933 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 3,59,539, including 17,703 active cases, while 3,37,807 recovered so far, with 927 in the last 24 hours.

With only 10 succumbing to the infection, the city’s death toll rose to 4,028.

Of the 636 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 320 are in Bengaluru district, 32 in Mysuru, 28 in Tumakuru and 26 in Kalaburagi.

Out of 97,042 tests conducted on Tuesday, 28,703 were through rapid-antigen detection and 68,339 through RT-PCR method.

“The positivity rate was 1.84 per cent and the case fatality rate was 1.17 per cent for the day,” added the bulletin./Eom/175 words.

Source: IANS

