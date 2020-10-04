Karnataka registers over 10k new Covid cases

Bengaluru, Oct 4 : Karnataka has registered 10,145 new Covid cases on a single day, taking its tally to 6,40,661, including 1,15,574 active cases till date.

“The state registered 10,145 positive cases till Saturday midnight while 7,287 patients recovered, taking the patients discharged so far to 5,15,782,” said the state health bulletin on Sunday.

With 67 succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the death toll across the southern state rose to 9,256 since the pandemic broke on March 8.

In Bengaluru, 4,340 new cases were registered, taking its tally to 2,50,040, including 54,929 active cases, while 1,92,043 were discharged, with 2,681 in the last 24 hours.

Of the 847 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 293 are in Bengaluru, 93 in Dharwad, 80 in Ballari, 54 in Hassan and 40 in Kalaburagi district.

Of the new cases from districts, Mysuru reported 1,037, Hassan 307, Ballari 304, Dakshina Kannada 293, Shivamogga 279 and Bengaluru Rural 274.

Among the districts patients discharged on recovery, Dakshina Kannada 434, Hassan 411, Tumakuru 347, Mysuru 316, Shivamogga 304, Chitradurga 293, Bengaluru Rural 259 and Ballari 235./Eom/180 words.

