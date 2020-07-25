Karnataka reports 5,072 new corona cases, 72 more patients die

Posted By IANS Desk Last Updated: 26th July 2020 1:35 am IST
The new cases were reported between 5 pm on Friday and 5 pm on Saturday. The state’s death toll now is 1,796, including Bengaluru’s 862.

Bengaluru continued to be a coronavirus hotspot, recording the highest number of cases daily in the southern state. On Saturday, the city witnessed 2,036 new cases, increasing Bengaluru Urban’s total tally to 43,503, including 31,882 active cases.

The city accounts for 58 per cent of all the active cases in the state.

Belagavi accounted for 341 new cases, followed by Ballari (222), Dakshina Kannada (218), Mysuru (187) and Kalaburagi (183).

On a positive note, 2,403 patients were cured and discharged in the past 24 hours, increasing the total such cases to 33,750.

Of the total cases, 55,388 are still active. The number of patients in ICUs declined to 611.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru city will observe a lockdown on Sunday. “Please stay at home and stay safe for tomorrow’s (Sunday) lockdown. It’s in your own interest to break the chain. So far, you have been wonderful citizens. We will be out on the streets to ensure your safety,” said Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

