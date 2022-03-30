Karnataka: Seven teachers suspended for allowing Hijab-clad girls inside exam hall

Bengaluru: Seven teachers who were on examination duty have been suspended for allowing Hijab-clad girls to appear for the exam.

The teachers were on the duty at CS Patil girls high school located in Gadag, Karnataka.

Seven teachers suspended in #Gadag #Karnataka for allowing girl students wearing #Hijab to appear for exams. Incident happened at CS Patil girls high school. The seven teachers were invigilators. And since they allowed girl students to appear with head scarf. They were suspended. — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) March 30, 2022

Earlier, an invigilator, Noor Fatima was suspended after she refused to take off her hijab while conducting the SSLC (Class 10) exams at KSTV High School.

Meanwhile, section 144 was clamped in and around 3,444 examination centres across the state and tight police security was deployed at all examination centres to avoid any showdown or untoward incidents. As many as 60,000 government officers monitored the examinations.

Hijab ban controversy

Recently, the Karnataka High Court order dismissed all petitions seeking direction for permission to wear hijab in classrooms.

The court said, “Wearing of hijab was not an essential part of Islam.”

“The prescription of uniform is constitutional and students can’t object to it”, it added.

When the matter reached the Supreme Court, a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana refused to give any specific date to hear a plea challenging the Karnataka high court order.

The hijab row that started after a protest by six students of the Udupi Pre-University Girl’s College in January has turned into a big crisis. It is now being discussed at the international level too.