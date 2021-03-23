Karnataka sex tape scandal: Congress files complaint against Ramesh Jarkiholi in ED

Bengaluru: Congress on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Bengaluru, against former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi for his alleged involvement in money laundering in connection with a sex CD scandal.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday demanded filing of a rape case against Jarkiholi in this regard.

Speaking in the Karnataka state assembly, Siddaramaiah said police must register a case under Section 376 of IPC against Jarkiholi. The sex tape issue raised by Congress in the adjournment motion must be discussed in the house, he said.

Following this, speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri allowed discussion on the “sex for job’ allegation against Jarkiholi and six others.

A case was registered on March 2 against Jarkiholi for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after a purported sex tape surfaced showing him in a compromising position with a woman.

A complainant Dinesh Kallahall had earlier told reporters, “I have lodged a complaint with the police, demanding a probe into a sex scandal involving Ramesh Jarkiholi. The victim woman was offered a job in Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). Upon reaching the pre-decided location, the woman was sexually assaulted and now is being threatened by the former minister and his people.”

Following the allegations, Jarkiholi resigned on March 3. He had denied allegations that he had sexually exploited a woman in return for a government job, saying that the scandal was a conspiracy against him and that the CD was “fake”.

Six ministers in the BS Yediyurappa government had on March 5 moved a Bengaluru court seeking a stay against media outlets from publishing or broadcasting anything defamatory against them.

Source: ANI