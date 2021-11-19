Karnataka: Snakelet found in hostel’s breakfast, 56 students ill

56 students of a school in Karnataka fell ill due to food poisoning, dead snakelet found in vessel.

Yadgir: As many as 56 students fell sick after consuming breakfast allegedly cooked with a snakelet in Yadgir district of Karnataka on Thursday.

The dead reptile was found in the vessel used to cook ‘upma’ as breakfast. All the students of eighth and ninth grades are undergoing treatment at a hospital. The incident took place in Vishwaradhya Vidyavardhaka Residential School in Abbetumkur village of Yadgir taluk.

Students who had breakfast fell sick. The snakelet was discovered in the vessel while breakfast was being served. Panic gripped the hostel following the incident.

They were rushed to Primary Health Centre at Madnal and later shifted to the district hospital. Dr Vedmurthy, Superintendent of Police of Yadgir visited the ailing students. The police have taken up the case for investigation.

