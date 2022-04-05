Karnataka state govt employees’ Dearness Allowance hiked by 2.75 pc

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government on Tuesday increased the Dearness Allowance of State government employees by 2.75 percent with the retrospective effect from January 1, 2022.

“Karnataka Government revises the rates of Dearness Allowance (DA) payable to the State Government Employees in the 2018 Revised Pay Scales from the existing 24.50 percent to 27.25 percent of Basic Pay with effect from 1 January 2022,” reads the notification.

The order will benefit all the full-time government employees, employees of Zila Panchayat, Work Charged employees on regular time scales of pay and Full-time employees of Aided Educational Institutions and Universities who are on regular time scales of pay. The hike is also applicable for pensioners.

The order says that the increase in DA admissible under this order is payable in cash.

The decision would result in an additional annual expenditure of Rs 1447 cr to the state government.

Last month, Union Finance Ministry had also announced an increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) of the central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners by 3 percent to 34 percent of the basic pay.