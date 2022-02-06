Karnataka: Students continue to protest in Udupi against hijab ban

Udupi: Amid Karnataka hijab row, the protest by students to be allowed to attend classes wearing a hijab continued in Udupi on Sunday.

A group of students had marched to their college in Kundapur wearing saffron scarves on Saturday as a sign of protest over an incident on February 4 when students wearing hijab were allegedly denied entry to a college in the Kundapur area of Udupi.

Notably, the state government has invoked provisions of the Karnataka Education Act saying that the students are to wear uniforms chosen by the college panel.

“Everything was normal till we were told to remove the hijab by the college administration. We opposed and then everything changed,” said Shafa, a commerce student, who was sitting outside a government college in Udupi on Sunday.

Students, who were protesting against the administration’s order disallowing them to enter classes by wearing hijab, have decided to continue their protest against the state government and the concerned authorities for allegedly not allowing them into the classrooms and the college campus with hijab.

“We were thrown out of the classrooms and we were also sent out of the campus for asking our fundamental right which Constitution provided us to follow essential religious practices. We are not committing any crime,” Shafa said.

The protests have triggered political debates with Congress and the BJP attacking each other over the issue.

Reacting to this, she said that the BJP government and school authorities are playing politics over it.

Almas, a PU science branch student, said that debates on TV channels make statements against their religious practice of wearing a hijab.

“We will continue our protest for the right which has been given by the Constitution to us even though our school and government keep us outside the colleges for years,” said Alia.

Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Hindu Jagarana Vedike and many other right-wing organisations also decided to continue their protest against girls who are protesting in favour of wearing a hijab.

“They have all their rights to practise religious issues at home and they can follow it in Madarasa and in Masjid not in schools. Only uniform is must in schools. They (Muslims) started a new trend and we will continue our saffron shawl protest till they agree and stop this drama,” said Shashikanth Sharma, convenor VHP.

“Students must wear schools uniform which is decided by the administration. They can only be allowed to wear uniforms and no religious practices are allowed in any schools in Karnataka. We will not allow India to become another Afghanistan or Pakistan,” said state revenue minister R Ashok while speaking to media persons in Bengaluru.

Pre-University education board on Saturday has released a circular stating that no religious practices will be allowed. The board said that only the uniform which the school administration decided can be allowed to be worn and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.