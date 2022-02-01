Karnataka: Students to attend classes with hijab defying govt order

Udupi: Karnataka hijab row is likely to continue as the students have decided to attend the classes wearing a veil despite the state government banning it on the college campus.

The issue is more likely to be blown into a major controversy as February 1 (Tuesday) is celebrated as World Hijab Day.

Sources said that students will come to the college but won’t shun hijab to attend classes. Police have been informed and no outsider will be allowed into the campus as the hijab row has put the academic career of 1,000 students at stake as they have to prepare for examinations which are going to be held in another two months.

On Monday, MLA Raghupathy Bhat, after holding a meeting at the Government Girls Pre-University College in Udupi, said the students who are protesting for wearing hijab to classrooms are being told to come to the college campus only if they shun it.

“Otherwise, we have clearly told them not to come to the college and spoil the academic environment,” he said. On the other hand, the students have moved a petition to the High Court seeking relief in this regard.

“We have told them clearly that they can come to college only if they shun the hijab. You can’t come to the premises of the college and spoil the college academic environment. We have also informed the police regarding the entry of media and other organisations into the campus,” he stated.

“In another 2 months exams will be held. Parents are complaining that every day, international media besides various Muslim and Hindu organisations are visiting. There will be no entry to the college from Tuesday. They can submit the memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, he said.

“There is a government order. The future of 1,000 college students is at stake. It has been said that if the students are coming to college, they can come if they are willing to attend classes without a hijab. Otherwise do not come to the college itself. There is no room for confusion anymore. Whoever follows discipline let them come to college,” he stated.

Meanwhile, one among the students who are protesting demanding permission to attend classes with a hijab has moved to the state High Court seeking relief. Resham Farooq, the student has requested a declaration of the wearing of hijab as a fundamental right under articles 14 and 25 of the Indian constitution. The student has sought interim order from the High Court regarding students attending classes wearing hijab.