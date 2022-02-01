Karnataka: Students to attend classes with hijab defying govt order

MLA Raghupathy Bhat, after holding a meeting at the Government Girls Pre-University College in Udupi, said the students who are protesting for wearing hijab to classrooms are being told to come to the college campus only if they shun it.

1st February 2022
Bengaluru, Jan 23 (IANS) The issue of wearing a hijab (head covering worn in public by Muslim women) to the colleges along with the uniform has sparked a debate in Karnataka over religious practices impacting the education system in the state. The matter has also snowballed into a controversy on whether the hijab could be considered as part of the uniform. The ruling BJP is deliberating on whether to take a call on allowing hijab as part of the uniform of college students. State Education Minister B.C. Nagesh, while opposing the wearing of hijab to classrooms, has said that a decision would be taken on the issue soon by the government. The experts as well as students are divided over the issue. Those who are in favour state that the dress code in classrooms should not indicate faith or religion as it creates barriers between students as well as teachers. Those who support the wearing of hijab say that hijab should be treated as a scarf. Hijab is black in colour and it can't be a religious symbol as Islam is identified with the green colour. The hijab should be treated as a symbol of chastity, they maintain. The denial of permission to six girls in the Government Girls' Pre University College in the communally sensitive district of Udupi in the state has created a controversy. Nagesh dubbed it as a political move and questioned whether centres of learning should become religious centres. Meanwhile, the girl students have decided to continue their protest until they are allowed to attend classes wearing hijab.
Udupi: Karnataka hijab row is likely to continue as the students have decided to attend the classes wearing a veil despite the state government banning it on the college campus.

The issue is more likely to be blown into a major controversy as February 1 (Tuesday) is celebrated as World Hijab Day.

Sources said that students will come to the college but won’t shun hijab to attend classes. Police have been informed and no outsider will be allowed into the campus as the hijab row has put the academic career of 1,000 students at stake as they have to prepare for examinations which are going to be held in another two months.

“Otherwise, we have clearly told them not to come to the college and spoil the academic environment,” he said. On the other hand, the students have moved a petition to the High Court seeking relief in this regard.

“We have told them clearly that they can come to college only if they shun the hijab. You can’t come to the premises of the college and spoil the college academic environment. We have also informed the police regarding the entry of media and other organisations into the campus,” he stated.

“In another 2 months exams will be held. Parents are complaining that every day, international media besides various Muslim and Hindu organisations are visiting. There will be no entry to the college from Tuesday. They can submit the memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner, he said.

“There is a government order. The future of 1,000 college students is at stake. It has been said that if the students are coming to college, they can come if they are willing to attend classes without a hijab. Otherwise do not come to the college itself. There is no room for confusion anymore. Whoever follows discipline let them come to college,” he stated.

Meanwhile, one among the students who are protesting demanding permission to attend classes with a hijab has moved to the state High Court seeking relief. Resham Farooq, the student has requested a declaration of the wearing of hijab as a fundamental right under articles 14 and 25 of the Indian constitution. The student has sought interim order from the High Court regarding students attending classes wearing hijab.

