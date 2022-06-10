Karnataka: Suspended students shun hijab to attend classes

Bengaluru: In a relief to the Education Department of the Karnataka government, students insisting on wearing hijab have started to shun it and attend classes.

Sources said that it is a welcome development which could encourage other students insisting on wearing hijab to shun it.

Seven girl students, who were suspended from the Government First Grade College at Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada district for insisting on wearing hijab, have submitted apology letters and started attending classes.

College principal Shekar M.D. has confirmed this and stated that the students are attending classes from Wednesday after the completion of their suspension period.

The issue has been discussed with their parents. Forty-five students resumed attending classes out of the 101 who insisted that they will attend classes only with hijab, Shekar said.

Twenty-four girl students were suspended for wearing of hijab to classrooms from the Uppinangady college earlier this week.

Sources in the Education Department stated that it is relieved with the development, which would send across a good message.