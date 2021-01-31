Karnataka tennis body to conduct level 1 officiating course

Bengaluru, Jan 31 : : The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) will be conducting a two-day KSLTA level 1 officiating course on February 13 and 14 at its premises.

The course, which is being conducted by experienced ITF (International Tennis Federation) level 3 officials, will help in providing the basic knowledge about tennis officiating. The successful candidates will be considered for the AITA (All India Tennis Association) and state ranking events. Officials interested will be given a chance to apply for international events conducted in Karnataka.

Various topics such as rules of tennis, duties and procedures of officials, AITA junior/pro-circuit tournament procedures, AITA tournament referee and draw scheduling, chair/line/roving umpiring and role-play will be covered.

Interested candidates from across the country in the age group of 16-65 and with tennis background have been asked to apply to the course.

“Though the course if open for everyone in India, our objective is to train line umpires for events in Karnataka. This course is not recognised by the ITF but it is mainly for our domestic consumption,” Supreeth Kadavigere, a level 3 umpire and the tutor of the course, told IANS.

“Those trained will be able to officiate at starting level of ITF $15,000 events and can also be chair umpire for national events. We will soon be organising the level 2 course as well. At the starting level of ITF events, there is no requirement for ITF certification for officials. The AITA counts experience at the level,” he added.

At the moment, only Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) conducts level 1 courses at the state level.

