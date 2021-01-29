Karnataka tentatively schedules Class 12 exams from May

Bengaluru, Jan 29 : A day after announcing dates for Class 10 examinations, Karnataka Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar on Friday said that the state government has decided to conduct the second Pre-University Course (PUC II year or Class 12) board examination from May.

Kumar told reporters that the second PUC examinations in the state will tentatively be held starting from May 24 and last till June 10. “We are also providing a week’s period for parents and students to send their objections, if they have any,” he said.

The minister said that the PUC examinations are usually held in March and end by mid April every year, but due to the Covid pandemic which majorly affected studies, the Karnataka board has postponed the examinations this time.

The onset of the Covid pandemic and the resultant imposition of lockdown in March last year had affected the schedule of the Karnataka board examinations such as the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC or class 10) and PUC II (Class 12) examinations.

He also said the regular classes from Classes 9 to 12 would begin from February 1 onwards, and asked students to submit objections to the tentative timetable. if any.

The Minister had announced the SSLC exam 2021’s tentative dates are June 14 to June 25.

The schools and PU colleges for the students of Classes 10 and 12 partially resumed from the beginning of January, only leaving about four months time for the students to complete their syllabus and prepare for their examinations.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.