Karnataka to begin work on Dharwad FMCG cluster soon: Bommai

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Friday that the government will begin working on the proposed FMCG cluster in Dharwad in the current year itself.

The project offers potential employment to one lakh people.

“The state government is offering special concessions for the project,” he said at a event to launch a new line of food products.

Stressing the need for companies which are formed by the people, for the people and work to meet the needs of the country, he said: “About 180 research institutions from all the sectors are functioning in Bengaluru. Karnataka and Bengaluru are contributing the lion’s share in IT, BT exports from the country.”

Karnataka and Bengaluru are at the top in attracting Foreign Direct Investment in the country, and international level jobs are being created in Bengaluru, Bommai said, inviting entrepreneurs to invest in Karnataka in industry and technology sectors to generate more employment.

Regarding the long-awaited cabinet expansion, the chief minister said that he’ll try to take up the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is likely to visit Bengaluru on May 3.

“I am heading to Delhi today (Friday) evening to attend the conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of all States. I have not discussed cabinet expansion with the party top brass. The party leadership will take the decision at appropriate time,” he said.