Karnataka to have new health policy in next six months: Health minister

Bengaluru, Jan 1 : Karnataka health minister, K. Sudhakar on Friday said that the newly created Health Vision Group will formulate a roadmap for realising a resilient health system that offers comprehensive, accountable, accessible, inclusive, and affordable quality health care to all citizens in the state.

After the first meeting with the members of the Vision Group here, Sudhakar told reporters that Vision Group has been directed to prepare a report on comprehensive development in the Health sector.

“Our government is working towards comprehensive transformation in the health sector. Currently National Health policy 2017 is in place and we are committed to provide quality health care for the people of Karnataka. The roadmap to achieve this has been discussed in the meeting. Report is likely to be finalized in six months,” he explained.

According to him, the current health care sector in the state is divided in three parts viz, Primary , community and district level health services.

“We need to utilise expertise and facilities of medical colleges available and these services need to be integrated to provide quality health care to the public. We also need to focus on prevention,” he said.

The minister added that preventive measures like regular blood check up for the people aged above 35 years, treating the non-communicable diseases at the earlier stages were discussed in the meeting in-depth manner.

He added that sub-committees have been formed including specialists in each committee to prepare a comprehensive report.

“Both Allopathic and Ayush doctors are part of the group. Final report will be submitted to Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa,” Sudhakar said.

The minister also said that a quality cell will be established in each hospital to ensure delivery of quality health care services to the patients.

He added that experts have strongly recommended opening Ayush centres at all PHCs and adopting the Tele-ICU model at each hospital to obtain specialist advice.

The policy also looks to formalise maintaining a Health register to keep track of medical records of the individuals.

Besides utilising information technology, telemedicine facilities the government also looks to leverage Artificial Intelligence and robotics technology extensively in health care.

