Karnataka to see more rains as monsoon extends: Official

Bengaluru, Oct 22 : With the southwest monsoon extending further, delaying the onset of the northeast monsoon, more rains have been forecast across Karnataka till this weekend, a weather official said on Thursday.

“Favourable weather conditions due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal and surface winds are continuing the spell of southwest monsoon rains over the state during this week too,” state meteorological centre head C.S. Patil said here.

Though the southwest monsoon withdraws from the state by September, it has extended for over three weeks into October due to unseasonal weather systems like depression in the Bay of Bengal and a trough in the Arabian Sea.

“As the southwest monsoon spilled over to October, the northeast monsoon, which commences in the third or fourth week of this month has been delayed, as cloud formation and wind conditions will take 10 days for rains to occur,” said Patil.

Moderate to heavy rains are forecast in the coastal, southern and central regions of the state till Sunday before the monsoon withdraws from the state by this month-end.

With the north and northwest regions of the state reeling under flash floods due to heavy rains and release of excess water from dams across Krishna and Bheema rivers, the weather office has advised the authorities in the coastal and southern regions to evacuate the people from low-laying areas and river banks to safer places.

“A low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is set to turn into a depression in the next 24 hours. A trough over the peninsula will cause heavy rains in the coastal, south interior and north interior areas of the state,” Patil warned.

According to the met office, the state has received 58 per cent excess rainfall from October 1-21, with 94 percent in the coastal, 100 percent in northern and 19 per cent in the southern regions for the first time in many years.

“Monsoon remained active even on Wednesday, with moderate to heavy rainfall in coastal, southern and northern regions of the state.

Subramanya, Belthangadi, Shirali and Agumbe in the coastal areas received maximum rainfall of 7cm till Thursday morning.

Rain/thundershowers will occur at most places over coastal area, at many places over south interior and at isolated places over north interior areas of the state over the next 24-48 hours.

Bengaluru will have a cloudy sky with a spell of rain or thundershowers over the next 2 days, with maximum and minimum temperatures at 26 and 20 degree Celsius.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.