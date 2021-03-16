Karnataka warns of tough measures to check Covid cases

Bengaluru, March 16 : Karnataka Health Minister D. Sudhakar on Tuesday warned of taking tough measures to contain Covid spread in the state if people violate the guidelines.

“We will take tough measures if Covid guidelines like wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and hygiene are not followed by people,” he told reporters here.

Alarmed over surging cases in some districts across the state over the last 10 days, the minister said the state government issued advertisements in the media to create awareness for complying with the guidelines to reduce the caseload.

“Primary healthcare centres have been directed to conduct 100 tests a day and state-run general hospitals 500 tests per day to check the positivity rate,” said Sudhakar, who is a medical doctor by profession.

The state Health Department has mandated hospitals to trace at least 20 primary and secondary contacts for every infected person to contain the virus spread.

With Covid cases surging in neighbouring states like Maharashtra, border districts of Karnataka have been witnessing a rise in positive cases of late.

“Though 15 lakh people have been vaccinated till date across the state, the drive is being stepped up to protect more people, especially senior citizens above 60 years of age and those with comorbidities in the 45-59 age group,” he said.

With 1,135 new cases registered on Monday, the state’s Covid tally shot up to 9,62,339, including 9,428 positive cases, while recoveries rose to 9,40,489, with 561 patients discharged during the day.

Bengaluru reported 710 fresh cases on Monday, taking its Covid tally to 4,12,699 with 6,832 active cases.

Covid-induced deaths were, however, only 6 across the state, including 3 in Bengaluru during the last 24 hours.

“We will enforce stringent measures to reduce the cases from Thursday after reviewing the situation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday through video conferencing,” added Sudhakar.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.