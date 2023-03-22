Karnataka youth applies colour to girl; gets abducted, stripped nude, thrashed

A group of youth got enraged that he applied colour to a girl from their village.

22nd March 2023
Kolar: A youth in Karnataka’s Kolar district was abducted, stripped nude, and assaulted for applying colour to a girl in a bus, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident had taken place on the occasion of Holi.

The victim is identified as Madhu, a resident of Belamaranahalli and he has been admitted to the hospital, they added.

Madhu has told police that he was called by the youths, known to him and questioned for applying colour to the girl of their village. Later, they abducted him, locked him up in the shed, and stripped him nude and beat him up.

Vemagal police have registered a case in this regard and launched a hunt for the accused. Further investigation is on.

