Karnataka’s active Covid cases tally breaches 1 lakh-mark

Bengaluru, Sep 10 : With Karnataka reporting as many as 9,217 new Covid-19 positive cases, the state’s tally of active cases breached the 1 lakh-mark on Thursday.

According to the health department bulletin, Karnataka also reported 129 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s death toll to 6,937.

On a brighter note, as many as 7,021 patients were discharged after their recovery.

The bulletin further revealed that of the total 9,217 fresh cases, Bengaluru Urban continued to lead the chart with 3,161 cases.

The bulletin said that out of the total 101,537 active cases, 100,769 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 768 are in ICU.

“This takes the total number of infections in the state to 430,947 and the death toll to 6,937,” the note maintained.

According to the bulletin, 33 out of the total 129 deaths reported on Thursday are from Bengaluru Urban, followed by 13 deaths in Mysuru, nine each in Dakshina Kannada and Hassan and eight each in Dharwad and Uttara Kannada districts.

A total of 3,58,6150 samples have been tested so far, out of which 54,709 were tested on Thursday alone.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.