Karnataka’s assembly constituencies report over 60 pc voter turnout in byelections

By ANI|   Published: 31st October 2021 12:55 pm IST
Karnataka's assembly constituencies report over 60 pc voter turnout in byelections
Photo: ANI

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s Assembly Constituencies reported over 60 per cent voter turnout in the by-election held on Saturday, said the Election Commission of India.

Hangal assembly seat in Haveri district recorded 83.76 per cent voter turnout while the Sindgi seat in Bijapur district recorded 64.54 per cent voter turnout in the bye-elections held on Saturday, added the Election Commission of India.

Voting for by-polls in these two constituencies started on Saturday at 7 am and continued till 7.30 pm.

MS Education Academy

The counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on November 2.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button