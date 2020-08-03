Karnataka’s COVID-19 recovery rate improves

Bengaluru, Aug 3 : Karnataka has witnessed a substantial COVID-19 recovery rate by 5.67 per cent in the past week, taking the overall recovery rate in the state to 42.81 per cent, state Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said on Monday.

According to Sudhakar, the recovery rate is higher in Bengaluru city, which rose by 9.17 per cent pushing the overall recovery rate to 35.14 per cent.

“The overall recovery rate of the state by Sunday evening was 42.81 per cent and 35.14 per cent in Bengaluru,” he said.

“The count of single-day recoveries has outnumbered the new cases for the second consecutive day on Monday. As many as 4,786 people have recovered in the state on Monday even as 4,752 new cases were reported,” said Sudhakar.

Out of 1.39 lakh cases in the southern state, 74,469 are active. By Monday, total discharges in Karnataka rose to 62,500.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.