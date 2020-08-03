Karnataka’s COVID-19 recovery rate improves

Posted By News Desk 1 Published: 4th August 2020 2:31 am IST
Karnataka's COVID-19 recovery rate improves

Bengaluru, Aug 3 : Karnataka has witnessed a substantial COVID-19 recovery rate by 5.67 per cent in the past week, taking the overall recovery rate in the state to 42.81 per cent, state Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said on Monday.

According to Sudhakar, the recovery rate is higher in Bengaluru city, which rose by 9.17 per cent pushing the overall recovery rate to 35.14 per cent.

“The overall recovery rate of the state by Sunday evening was 42.81 per cent and 35.14 per cent in Bengaluru,” he said.

“The count of single-day recoveries has outnumbered the new cases for the second consecutive day on Monday. As many as 4,786 people have recovered in the state on Monday even as 4,752 new cases were reported,” said Sudhakar.

Out of 1.39 lakh cases in the southern state, 74,469 are active. By Monday, total discharges in Karnataka rose to 62,500.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close