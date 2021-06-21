Karnataka’s Covid cases fall below 5K mark

Bengaluru, June 20 : Karnataka’s Covid cases dropped below 5,000 mark on Sunday after a gap of two-and-a-half months, health officials said.

The state has reported 4,517 fresh infections and 120 fatalities.

Karnataka reported 4,991 Covid cases on April 2, when the second wave had just begun. At that point of time, the positivity rate for the day had touched 4.19 per cent and case fatality rate stood at 0.12 per cent.

As many as 8,456 patients were discharged after recoveries in the last 24 hours, officials added.

Karnataka’s total number of recoveries increased to 26,45,735, while the cumulative tally climbed to 28,06,453, including 1,26,813 active cases.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru, however, reported only 933 fresh cases on Saturday, taking its Covid tally to 12,05,259, including 71,282 active cases, while recoveries rose to 11,18,531 with 1,902 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

As many as 120 succumbed to this deadly virus including 17 in Mysuru, while Bengaluru and Ballari district have reported 12 deaths each and Dakshin Kannada and Dharwad reported 11 deaths each and five districts reporting no deaths remaining 20 districts account for deaths across the state during the day.

Out of 1,74,521 tests conducted across the state during the day, 43,869 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,30,652 through RT-PCR method.

Nearly a gap of two-and-a-half months, positivity rate has touched 2.58 per cent and case fatality rate to 2.65 per cent across the state on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 57,057 people, including 31,084 above 45 years and 21,769 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 1,84,52,895 beneficiaries, including senior citizens, healthcare workers and frontline warriors have received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16,” officials said.