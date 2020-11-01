Karnataka’s Covid fatality rate drops to 0.65%

Bengaluru, Nov 1 : In a dramatic turnaround, the case fatality rate due to the Covid pandemic dropped to 0.65 per cent in Karnataka in a day for the first time, said the state health bulletin on Sunday.

“Case fatality rate for the day (Saturday) declined to 0.65 per cent, while positivity rate decreased to 3.42 per cent on a single day,” said the bulletin in a statement here.

Of 1,06,773 tests conducted in a day, 20,395 were through rapid antigen detection and 86,378 through RT-PCR.

Maintaining its upward trend, the recovery rate shot up to 7,65,261 till date, with 8,053 discharged across the southern state on Saturday, while 3,652 new cases were reported, taking the Covid tally to 8,27,064 so far, including 50,592 active cases.

With 24 succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the state’s death toll rose to 11,192 since the pandemic broke on March 8.

In Bengaluru, 2,167 fresh cases were reported, taking its tally to 3,38,636, including 30,598 active cases, while 3,04,163 recovered so far, with 6,018 discharged in the last 24 hours. With 10 deaths, the city’s toll rose to 3,874.

Of the 935 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 453 were in Bengaluru, 50 in Ballari, 44 in Hassan and 40 in Tumakuru.

–IANS

fb/sdr/