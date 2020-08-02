Karnataka’s Covid tally touches 1.34 lakh with 5,532 new cases

Bengaluru, Aug 2 : With 5,532 new Covid cases, Karnataka’s tally has touched 1,34,819, while 84 more people have succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, an health official said on Sunday.

“Of the total positive cases (1,34,819) reported from across the southern state, 74,590 are active after 57,725 were discharged till date,” said the official here.

The state’s death toll has increased to 2,496 since March 9.

Of the new cases (5,532), Bengaluru accounted for 2,105, taking its Covid tally to 59,501, including 37,513 active after 20,910 were discharged so far, with 2,331 cases during the last 24 hours, while 1,077 succumbed, with 21 since Saturday.

“With 2,331 discharged in a day, recoveries were more than 2,105 new cases in Bengaluru after a long time,” asserted the official.

The number of Covid patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) across the state has increased to 638, including 339 in Bengaluru from 602 on Saturday.

Among other districts in the state, new cases were reported from Ballari 377, Kalaburagi and Mysyru 238, Raichur 212, Udupi 182, Dharwad 181, Davangere178, Belagavi 172 and Dakshina Kannada 163.

Similarly, of the recoveries from districts across the state, Ballari accounted 77, Kalaburagi 106, Mysuru 161, Raichur 27, Udupi 35, Dharwad 147, Davangere 55, Belagavi 75 and Dakshina Kannada 158.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.