Karnataka’s Covid test positive rate dips to 3.8%

Bengaluru, June 16 : As a sign of breaking the chain, Covid test positivity rate declined to 3.8 per cent in Karnataka, while only 115 succumbed to the infection during the day, said the state health bulletin on Tuesday.

“Covid test positivity rate declined to 3.80 per cent on Monday from 4.56 per cent on Sunday across the state,” said the bulletin.

Out of 1,32,600 tests conducted across the state during the day, 48,428 were through rapid antigen detection and 84,172 through RT-PCR method.

The case fatality rate, however, rose to 2.28 per cent on Monday from 1.75 per cent on Sunday across the state, with the virus claiming 115 lives, including 16 in Bengaluru, taking the state’s death toll to 33,148 and the city’s toll to 15,385 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

With 5,041 new cases registered on Monday, the state’s Covid tally shot up to 27,77,010, including 1,62,282 active cases, while 25,81,559 recovered, with 14,785 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

As epi-centre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 985 fresh cases on Monday, taking its Covid tally to 11,99,143, including 83,195 active cases, while recoveries rose to 11,00,612, with 2,818 patients discharged in the day.

Meanwhile, 1,59,426 people, including 79,101 above 45 years and 72,014 in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

“Cumulatively, 1,74,07,993 beneficiaries, including senior citizens, healthcare workers and frontline warriors have received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16,”added the bulletin.