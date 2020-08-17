Karnataka’s Covid toll crosses 4,000, cases surge to 2.33 lakh

By News Desk 1 Published: 18th August 2020 12:07 am IST
Record 7,040 new Covid cases in K'taka push tally to 2,26,966

Bengaluru, Aug 17 : Karnataka’s coronavirus toll crossed the 4,000 mark to reach 4,062 as 115 more patients succumbed to the virus, while 6,317 new infections took its tally to 2.33 lakh, an official said on Monday.

Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey also said that 7,071 people have been discharged after treatment, taking the number of recoveries to 1.48 lakh.

Of the total cases, 80,643 are active and 695 patients are in ICU.

The state’s death toll is led by Bengaluru, with 1,483 fatalities, with Mysuru a distant second at with 309.

READ:  Remembering 4 Muslim women who fought for Indian independence

Bengaluru Urban continues to be the ground zero of the pandemic in the state, registering 2,053 more cases, raising the city’s tally to 91,864, out of which 34,408 are active.

Mysuru accounted for 597 infections, followed by Shivamogga (397), Ballari (319), Udupi (268), Hassan (250), Kalaburagi (211), Dharwad (201) and Belagavi (171).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close