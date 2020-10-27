Karnataka’s new Covid cases down; recoveries up

Bengaluru, Oct 27 : New Covid cases declined to 3,691 and recoveries increased to 7,740 in a day across Karnataka.

“With 3,691 fresh cases, the state’s Covid tally stood at 8,09,638, including 71,330 active cases, while recoveries increased to 7,27,298 till date, with 7,740 discharged on Monday,” said the state health bulletin on Tuesday.

The state registered 44 deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 10,991.

Bengaluru recorded 1,874 fresh cases in a day, increasing its Covid tally to 3,29,250, including 46,628 active cases, while 2,78,843 recovered, with 4,446 discharges on Monday.

With 24 succumbing to the infection, the city’s death toll rose to 3,778 so far.

Among districts, Mysuru reported 188 new cases, Vijayapura 128, Mandya 123 and Dakshina Kannada 122.

Of the recoveries in districts, 288 were in Mysuru, 276 in Mandya and 260 in Dakshina Kannada.

Of the 944 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) across the state, 429 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 61 in Ballari, 44 in Hassan, 41 in Chamarajanagar, 28 in Mysuru and 27 in Kalaburagi.

Out of 66,701 tests conducted on Monday, 14,385 were through rapid antigen detection and 52,316 through RT-PCT method.

“Positivity rate for Monday was 5.53 per cent and case fatality rate 1.19 per cent across the southern state,” the bulletin added.

