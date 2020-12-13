Karnataka’s noted Sanskrit scholar Govindacharya passes away

Bengaluru, Dec 13 : Karnataka’s renowned Sanskrit scholar and Kannada poet Bannanje Govindacharya died at the age of 84 years on Sunday at Udupi on the southern state’s west coast.

“Govindacharya passed away after a brief illness due to age-related ailments at his home at Ambalpadi in Udupi,” a state information department official told IANS from the temple town.

Udupi is nearly 400km west of Bengaluru in the southern state.

Born on August 3, 1936, Govindacharya was well-versed in Veda Bhashya, Upanishad Bhashya, epics Mahabharat, Ramayana and the Puranas.

During his long career, Govindacharya wrote commentaries on Veda Suktas, Shata Rudriya, Brahmasutra Bhashya and Gita Bhashya. Bannanje was also a great orator and wrote on new Vyakarana Sutras penned by ancient Sanskrit philologist Daksiputra Panini.

“The Indian government conferred the fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri to Govindacharya in 2009. He was actively involved in religious and spiritual activities in the coastal district throughout his life,” the official reminisced.

“He synchronised all the texts composed by Maharishi (sage) Veda Vyasa. He was also a great exponent of Bhagavata Chintana and wrote on the philosophical meaning of Bhagavata and other Puranas,” the official added.

Govindacharya authored nearly 150 books and has nearly 4,000 pages of Sanskrit “vyakhayana” (commentary) to his name.

He was also known for “pravachanas” (discourses) among Tuluvas and Kannadigas the world over.

Condoling Govindacharya, state Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said he was saddened to hear about his demise.

“With Bannanje’s death, who was well-versed in Sanskrit, Kannada and Tulu, the state has lost a great scholar. I pray to god to bless his soul. His works and discourses on Vedas and Puranas awakened religious consciousness. He wrote many Sanskrit and Kannada texts,” Yeddiyurappa added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.