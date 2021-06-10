Karni Sena leader threatens to kill pregnant Muslim women; arrested

The UP police on June 9 arrested Karni Sena leader Thakur Sekhar Chauhan, after he threatened to kill pregnant Muslim women and their babies in a video that is going viral on social media.

Thakur, who introduces himself as the chief of the Uttar Pradesh Karni Sena, claims that he was sent there by Surajpal Amu, national chief of the Karni Sena. The Ghaziabad police had registered a case in connection with the incident after the social media outrage.

A state president for militant Hindu organization Karni Sena threatens to murder pregnant Muslim women and their unborn babies. pic.twitter.com/iysbyFvlb8 — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) June 9, 2021

Though the video is allegedly two months old, it is only after the recent social media outrage that the police have taken cognizance of the matter.

सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से एक वीडियो संज्ञान में आया है, घटनाक्रम के संबंध में थाना मसूरी पर अभियोग पंजीकृत है। युवक को चिन्हित कर उपरोक्त अभियोग में अग्रिम कार्रवाई प्रचलित की गई है। — GHAZIABAD POLICE (@ghaziabadpolice) June 9, 2021

Hours later after the video went viral, the police took note of the video. The same day, Ghaziabad police tweeted, “Through social media we got to know about offensive remarks being made by a young man in a video. In connection with the incident, a case was registered on the police station Masuri as per rules. Today on 9 June the accused man Shekhar Chauhan was identified, arrested and legal action is being taken.”

Karni Sena was in limelight recently with its national chief Surajpal Amu’s recent hate campaign against Muslims. In a meeting of a large gathering in Haryana, he was seen endorsing the lynching of a Muslim man – Asif Khan. Asif was lynched by a mob in Haryana’s Mewat, when he was returning home after buying medicines.

Hate crimes against Muslims continue to increase in the country. Instigators and perpetrators of such crimes seldom face any serious consequences for their actions.