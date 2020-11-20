Karni Sena sends legal notice to Bigg Boss for promoting ‘Love Jihad’

Mumbai: Bigg Boss, apart from its high viewership, is known for its controversies. This time, it took only two months after the 14th season started airing, for the show to land in a legal soup. After Jaan Kumar Sanu’s comments on Marathi language stirred controversy in Shiv Sena circles, Bigg Boss is now being targeted for promoting ‘Love Jihad’ on the national television.

Bigg Boss in legal trouble

The Shree Rajput Karni Sena has sent a notice to Endemol Shine India, which presents the Colors TV show, for promoting Love Jihad via its promos and videos. They are referring to the recent public display of affection of Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia. The promo which was shared by the Bigg Boss makers also went viral. They feel it is vulgar and increases cases of Love Jihad in the nation.

Notice to Endemol Shine India

In a legal notice, Karni Sena has demanded the channel to censor or shut down Bigg Boss for violating the content and spreading vulgarity. Their letter was shared on the social media handles Bigg Boss Tak and Mr Khabri.

The notice read: “Recently Eijaz Khan was spotted planting a kiss on Pavitra Punia’s cheeks. Kissing promos of the show was trended and promoted by Colors TV. We underline that the show is promoting vulgarity and is hurting the social morality of the country. The show is against the cultural ethos of the country and highly objectionable and intimate scenes are part of it. This reality show is encouraging and promoting love jihad which is highly unacceptable. Hence we strongly demand to ban Colors TV reality show ‘Bigg Boss”.

“If the show is not censored or banned, Shri Rajput Karni Sena will take it to the streets to protest against it,”the notice further stated.

Breaking #BiggBoss_Tak



Karni Sena's demand to Ban "Bigg Boss" for promoting Love Jihad and Adultery in show. Their allegation is Eijaz & Pavitra kissing promos were trended & promoted by Colors tv. 😁#BB14WithBiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/u8vITYjU5i — #BiggBoss_Tak👁️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 18, 2020

However, there is still no word from the channel or the show’s officials regarding the same.

The love angle of Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia pushed by the makers of Bigg Boss has been one of the flop shows of the seasons.