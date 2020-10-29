Karni Sena sue Laxmmi Bomb makers for disrespecting Hindu goddess

Mumbai: After facing many controversies like promoting love-jihad and portraying transgenders in a negative light, Akshay Kumar‘s upcoming movie ‘Laxmmi Bomb’, has fallen into new trouble.

The makers of the movie have reportedly received a legal notice from the Shri Rajput Karni Sena demanding the change in title.

Legal notice against Laxmmi Bomb

According to a report in Zoom TV, the legal notice was sent by advocate Raghavendra Mehrotra, on behalf of Shri Rajput Karni Sena. As per the notice, the movie, was being considered “derogatory” and “offensive” to Goddess Laxmi by the Hindu community.

The notice further claimed that the makers had “deliberately” used the title Laxmmi Bomb with the sole purpose of lowering the “dignity” of and to show “disrespect” towards the goddess. It added that the title sends out a wrong message to the society at large towards the “ideology, customs, gods and goddesses of Hindu religion”.

Laxmmi Bomb is the Hindi remake of Tamil hit Muni 2: Kanchana, of the Kanchana series, starring Raghava Lawrence. Hindi version of it stars Akshay and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, and is scheduled to release on November 9 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film centres around Akshay’s character getting possessed by the ghost of a transgender person. Check out the Laxmmi Bomb Trailer below: