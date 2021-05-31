Karni Sena threatens Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj, demands title change

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar’s highly anticipated upcoming movie ‘Prithviraj’ landed in trouble after it received a threat from Karni Sena over its title. The film which is being produced under Yash Raj Film’s banner, is based on the life of emperor Prithviraj Chauhan.

Karni Sena warns Prithviraj makers

Filmmaker and President of Youth Wing of Karni Sena, Surjeet Singh Rathore took to his Instagram and shared a screenshot of a news article, demanding that the makers should change the title of the film to the emperor’s full name – ‘Prithviraj Chauhan’.

Adding that the wing respects Akshay Kumar, producer Aditya Chopra should understand the sentiments of people and should respect the last ‘Hindu Samrat Veer Yoddha Prithviraj’.

Karni Sena Youth Wing President warned the makers that if they fail to comply with their demands, they would face the trouble similar to what Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat faced during the time of its release.

The three conditions which Karni Sena demanded are– “screening of the film before its release”, “the film be shown to the Rajput society”, and the “title of the film to have the full name — Veer Yoddha Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan”.

Padmaavat controversy

In 2016, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat received a huge backlash from Karni Sena, after the outfit alleged that the film’s script had an objectionable sequence between Rani Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji. They claimed that the makers are distorting the glorious history of Rani Padmavati.

Despite denying the Karni Sena’s allegations, both Sanjay and Deepika Padukone received death threats and there were protests in many states across India.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of Prithviraj and Manushi Chillar will be seen playing the role of Samyukta, Prithviraj Chauhan’s wife. The film marks the Bollywood debut of 2017 Miss World title holder. It is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi and is being produced by Aditya Chopra.