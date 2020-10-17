Karthi Sivakumar starts dubbing for ‘Sulthan’

Chennai, Oct 16 : Tamil star Karthi Sivakumar has resumed work and started dubbing for his new film, Sulthan.

Karthi took to Instagram and he shared a picture from the dubbing studio. In the image, he is seen standing in front of a mic dressed in a white shirt and blue jeans.

“In Every situation we have to keep moving ahead! It feels good to start work again after long time. Dubbing begins for #Sulthan,” he captioned the image.

The film is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, and it marks the tamil debut of Rashmika Mandanna.

Karthi is the younger brother of actor Suriya and the youngest son of actor Sivakumar. He made his acting debut in 2007 with “Paruthiveeran”. He was then seen in films like “Aayirathil Oruvan”, “Paiyaa”, “Naan Mahaan Alla”, “Siruthai”, “Madras”, “Oopiri” , “Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru”, “Kadaikutty Singam”, “Kaithi” and “Thambi”.

Karthi will also be seen in “Ponniyin Selvan” directed by Mani Ratnam.

