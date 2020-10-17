Karthi Sivakumar starts dubbing for ‘Sulthan’

News Desk 1Published: 17th October 2020 8:24 am IST
Karthi Sivakumar starts dubbing for 'Sulthan'

Chennai, Oct 16 : Tamil star Karthi Sivakumar has resumed work and started dubbing for his new film, Sulthan.

Karthi took to Instagram and he shared a picture from the dubbing studio. In the image, he is seen standing in front of a mic dressed in a white shirt and blue jeans.

“In Every situation we have to keep moving ahead! It feels good to start work again after long time. Dubbing begins for #Sulthan,” he captioned the image.

The film is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, and it marks the tamil debut of Rashmika Mandanna.

Karthi is the younger brother of actor Suriya and the youngest son of actor Sivakumar. He made his acting debut in 2007 with “Paruthiveeran”. He was then seen in films like “Aayirathil Oruvan”, “Paiyaa”, “Naan Mahaan Alla”, “Siruthai”, “Madras”, “Oopiri” , “Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru”, “Kadaikutty Singam”, “Kaithi” and “Thambi”.

READ:  Flabbergasted that Maxwell has retained spot in KXIP: Swann

Karthi will also be seen in “Ponniyin Selvan” directed by Mani Ratnam.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 17th October 2020 8:24 am IST
Back to top button