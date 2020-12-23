Karthik announced captain of TN team for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

By IANS|   Published: 24th December 2020 3:04 am IST
Chennai, Dec 23 : Dinesh Karthik has been announced as captain of the Tamil Nadu team that will play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy which begins on January 10. All-rounder Vijay Shankar has been selected as his vice-captain as the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) announced the team on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu are placed in Group B and will be without the services of spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar and T Natarajan, who are in Australia for the Indian team.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be played from January 10 to 31 and is expected to kick off the Indian domestic season that has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Squad: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Vijay Shankar (vice-captain), B Aparajith, B Indrajith, M Shahrukh Khan, C Hari Nishaanth, K B Arun Karthik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, N Jagadeesan, Aswin Crist, M Mohammed, G Periyasamy, Sandeep Warrier, J Kousik, R Sonu Yadav, M Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, L Suryapprakash, R S Jaganath Sinivas.

