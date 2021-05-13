Kartik Aaryan bags first film after Dharma fires him

Mumbai: It’s been over a month since Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has been ousted from Dostana 2 by Dharma Productions due to the actors’ “unprofessional behaviour” and “creative differences”. While the makers of Dostana sequel starring Janhvi Kapoor is still locking in on its new leading male, Kartik has already bagged his next.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Kartik Aaryan is all set to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures for an epic love story. The film will be directed by national award director, Sameer Vidhwans and Kartik will be seen playing male lead.

Other details of the movie like female lead, title and supporting cast is yet to be announced. The movie is currently under pre-production stage and likely to on floors by this year end.

The yet untitled film will mark Sameer’s foray into Bollywood and an official announcement will be made only once the COVID scenario is better. will be produced jointly by Sajid under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kishor Arora & Shareen Mantri Kedia’s production house, Namah Pictures. It’s going to be a first-time co-production for Sajid with Namah Pictures.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan. He has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhamaka in his kitty.