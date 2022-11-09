Kartik Aaryan, Disha Patani’s dating rumours go viral

Kartik Aryan and Disha Patani are dating someone outside of showbiz

Updated: 9th November 2022 4:01 pm IST
Kartik Aaryan, Disha Patani (Twitter)

Mumbai: Bollywood actors nowadays are not very open about their love life, which makes their every move very suspicious. Though celebrity couples remain mum about their bond and refrain from sharing pictures together, social media has been smart enough to decode what’s brewing between them.

And now, gossip mongers have it that actor Kartik Aryan and Bollywood actress Disha Patani are dating someone outside of showbiz. Yes, you read that right!

Karti Aaryan – Pashmina Roshan

We all know that Kartik was dating Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. Fresh speculations are rife that the Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 actor is currently in a relationship with Hritik Roshan’s cousin sister Pashmina Roshan. Rumours have it that the alleged lovebirds have been spending a lot of time with each other for a while now.

Disha Patani – Aleksandar Alex Ilic

Talking about Disha Patani, it is said that after her alleged breakup with the actor Tiger Shroff, she is now dating her friend Aleksandar Alex Ilic, a Mumbai-based model who happens to be Disha’s gym buddy too. The speculations of their dating started doing rounds after Alex shared a picture of them on his Instagram on Diwali. Check out their latest viral video here.

Disha spotted with rumored boyfriend Alex (Twitter)

