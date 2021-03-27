Kartik Aaryan hilariously reacts to night curfew in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday shared a hilarious reaction to the night curfew being imposed in Maharashtra Sunday onwards.

The actor, who has tested positive for Covid-19 and is living under quarantine, took to Instagram to share a selfie.

Kartik wrote: “Mera lockdown ho gaya, Tum sab ka night curfew toh ho. #CovidSelfie #GlowingTvacha (I’m under lockdown, at least you’ll go through a night curfew).”

Kartik revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. He took to Twitter and shared a picture of a first-aid medical sign, writing, “I am positive. Pray for me.”

The 30-year-old actor had walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week last Saturday. He was joined by his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced re-imposing of night curfew from Sunday (March 28) across the state Covid second-wave wreaks havoc.

The actor is among several Bollywood celebrities who recently tested positive for the virus. Others include Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Ranbir Kapoor, Milind Soman, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Paresh Rawal and Satish Kaushik.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s film Love Aaj Kal. Kartik has an interesting list of upcoming movies lined up, which includes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. In the latter, Kartik Aaryan will co-star with actress Janhvi Kapoor.