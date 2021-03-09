Kartik Aaryan in gym: He is a ‘work in progress’

Mumbai, March 9 : Actor Kartik Aaryan treated his fans to a workout picture of himself, and by the look of it the star could be all set to bulk up. He shared the black and white photo sporting gym gloves, with his back to the camera.

Kartik captioned the picture as: “#WorkInProgress”.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar replied to the post with three fire emojis. Bhumi and Kartik have worked together in the film “Pati Patni Aur Woh” which hit screens in 2019.

Designer Manish Malhotra complimented Kartik by saying: “Uffffff”.

The actor is currently shooting for his film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”. The horror comedy also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu and will hit screens on November 19. The film is a sequel to 2007 film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”.

Besides this, Kartik will also be seen in the film “Dhamaka” which will release on OTT. The actor plays the role of a news anchor in the film, who is covering the story of a mysterious bomb blast. The film has been directed by Ram Madhvani.

