Photo of ANI ANI|   Published: 1st February 2022 8:43 pm IST
Kartik Aaryan introduces his pet dog 'Katori' to fans
Kartik Aryan with his pet dog (Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday shared a few pictures with his pet dog.

He also revealed that he has named his dog ‘Katori Aaryan’, and has even created an Instagram account with his name.

“Katori, I am in love again,” he captioned the post.

Kartik’s images with Katori have garnered everyone’s attention.

Reacting to the post, actor Rakul Preet Singh commented, “Katori…such a cute name.”

“Aww hearts melting,” Bhumi Pednekar wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, ‘Shezada’, ‘Captain India’, ‘Freddy’ and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next.

